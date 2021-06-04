﻿Raleigh police mark beginning of National Gun Violence Awareness Month

By
EMBED <>More Videos

RPD marks beginning of National Gun Violence Awareness Month

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For so many families, a bright orange bow has a deep meaning.

"It's taken on a very personal note for me. This is the first time," said Sylvia Burns, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense of Durham.

For the last five years, Burns has worked with Moms Demand Action. But just four weeks ago, her mission hit close to home. Her 21-year-old niece was involved in a murder-suicide.

"We don't know why...she shot him and killed him and then she turned the gun on herself and committed suicide," Burns said.

So now she stands with the Raleigh Police Department marking the beginning of National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

"Remember together we can end gun violence. But it's not just us. It's the community. It takes all of us," said Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown.

Between 2018 and 2020, the number of gun violence victims increased in Raleigh by about 10 percent. Since the beginning of 2021, the city has experienced 280 crimes involving guns. So as this year continues, Burns says she hopes their efforts will change that upward trend.

"The reality is everyday is a crisis in this country from people dying. So it's a sad reminder of that but hopefully it's a reminder that we're now raising awareness of the issues," Burns said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighgun safetygun violenceraleigh police
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News