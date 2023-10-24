As virus season escalates, the CDC is recommending providers prioritize infants when it comes to protecting against RSV

As we enter the thick of RSV season, Duke Health on navigating the virus amid drug shortage

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As virus season escalates, the CDC is recommending providers prioritize infants when it comes to protecting against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) amid a nationwide shortage of Nirsevimab, sold under the brand name "Beyfortus."

RSV is a respiratory virus that typically circulates this time of year, according to Duke Health's Dr. Ganga Moorthy. The immunization was recently approved by the FDA to protect young children against the disease.

"We're kind of entering the thick of RSV season in the next couple of months," Moorthy said.

There's currently protection for pregnant people and adults over 60, however, infants are at high risk of complications, according to Moorthy.

"Infants are at higher risk for hospitalization or severe illness from RSV due to sort of how small their airways are, or their lungs can be," Moorthy said. "So we try to prioritize infants ... and those who may have health conditions that make it a higher risk for them to get infected with RSV."

Moorthy said that includes children with chronic lung disease, born premature, with heart conditions, or those who might be immunocompromised.

While Moorthy is confident the CDC is working with manufacturers to boost supply, there are practical ways families can stay protected, according to the pediatric infectious disease specialist.

"Parents should talk to their pediatrician or their health care provider to see if Nirsevimab is available for their infant or if their infant is eligible and think about other ways that they can protect their family," Moorthy said. "Washing their hands, covering coughs, try to clean and frequently touch services and staying home when they can."