FBI investigating after human remains found in wooded area in RTP

The FBI and the Durham County Sheriff's Office are investigating after remains that are believed to be human were found in Research Triangle Park.According to the sheriff's office, the remains were found in a wooded area near the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) building around 6 p.m. Thursday.Deputies responded and then contacted the FBI, because the NIEHS, located off of TW Alexander Drive, is federal property.The two agencies are now processing the scene and collecting evidence.The sheriff's office said there is no threat to public safety related to the investigation.