Fayetteville family continues legacy of man who died in car wreck

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been 10 months since Darius J. Dawson was killed inin Fayetteville, and his family is continuing his legacy of giving back.Ruler Day is named for the way Darius or D.J. as everyone called him, lived his life, charting his own path and trying to be the best at whatever he was doing, whether it was his business endeavors or music, D.J. was all in.His brother Chaz Dawson remembers him wanting others to do the same."I think he was just trying to encourage people to run your own race. do what you really want to do and do it great whether it's your craft, your side hustle, whatever it may be, just take advantage of the time you have here on Earth," Chaz Dawson said.Sadly for their mother, Roxie, losing D.J. in September wasn't the first tragedy the family has experienced. Her first son, Erran, was killed in an accident when he was 4 years old.As much as she and her family have endured they still want to turn a light on during this dark time."You know I really do believe in every tragedy, you can find a reason to celebrate and triumph, and that's what we are going to do," she said.Roxie has set up a scholarship in D.J.s honor that is giving money to two E.E. Smith seniors who plan to attend D.J.'s alma mater, North Carolina A&T.The event on Saturday, which will be held on what would have been D.J.s 33rd birthday, will be at Seabrook Park and will feature food trucks and live music as well as remarks from the Mayor of Fayetteville, Mitch Colvin.All in celebration of D.J. and his passion for giving back to the community he loved so much.