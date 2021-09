RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A stretch of S. New Hope Road is shut down in Raleigh after a serious crash that left six people seriously injured Monday.The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. A man and a woman in one car and an adult and three children in the other vehicle were all taken to the hospital.Police did not release the conditions of the injured people.S. New Hope Road is temporarily closed between Global Street and Durach Road as the investigation continues.Motorists are advised to avoid the area.An ABC11 crew is on its way to the scene. Check back for updates.