2 arrested in 2022 Raleigh hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old girl

It's been six months since 12-year-old Samantha Briggs was killed in a hit-and-run in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been arrested in a hit-and-run that killed a 12-year-old girl in November of last year.

The arrests happened after a recent push from Raleigh Police Department to have people come forward with tips in the case.

The hit-and-run happened near Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road on November 25, 2022.

Investigators said Samantha Briggs was not in a crosswalk, but That's because there was no crosswalk on that stretch of Hillsborough Street when she was hit. The area also does not have a sidewalk.

Blanca Iris De Mari Escobar-Roblero has been charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death and obstructing justice.

Wilmer Morales-Roblero was charged with felony accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.

The victim's aunt, Charise Swinnie, said Briggs was on her way back from a Sheetz gas station when she was hit.

"She was with cousins, friends and crossing the street and it struck her; it could have been all of them," Swinnie said. "The car was just going absolutely too fast. We need justice, again it is not going to ease the pain for no one, but it will give us justice."

People who live and work in the area said it's not uncommon for children to cross that intersection to go to Sheetz or a nearby McDonald's