Girl killed in Raleigh hit and run; police searching for suspect vehicle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a girl was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene Friday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. near Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road.

The girl, who police described only as a "female juvenile pedestrian," was apparently attempting to cross the road near the 6500 block of Hillsborough Street and was not in a crosswalk.

An eastbound vehicle on Hillsborough Street struck her and left the scene.

The girl was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Police are looking for a white 2006-2008 Hyundai hybrid car.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers for text and email reporting options or call (919) 996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.