Doorbell cam captures moment car strikes woman in Sampson County

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Highway Patrol is hoping the public can help solve a hit-and-run in Sampson County.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Friday on Reedsford Road near Melvabrook Drive, a few miles south of Clinton.

A resident's doorbell camera captured the moment a white car struck a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder.

Troopers said a 32-year-old woman was seriously injured. She was flown to WakeMed.

The car is believed to be a 2009 to 2014 Acura TL and is likely missing the passenger-side mirror. It was last seen traveling east toward Beaman Woods Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol.