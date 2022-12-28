Animal rescue group offers New Year's weekend puppy sleepover program

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- An animal rescue group in Wake County is offering people the chance to host a puppy for the New Year's weekend.

Saving Grace Animal Rescue is calling it "extended sleepovers." Anyone interested can sign up to pick up a do on Dec. 30 and bring them back Jan. 2 or 3.

Full details on the program can be found here.

"It takes the dogs, you know they can leave for a few days and it gives them a really great opportunity to get out and about around town, and they meet different people and different populations and they can also have some time to be one on one with different people in a home," Saving Grace founder Molly Goldstone said about the program.