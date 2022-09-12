Parents, students get into fight on school bus in South Carolina

CHESTER, S.C. (WTVD) -- Parents and students came to blows on a school bus in South Carolina as it prepared to drop students off for the weekend.

Chester County deputies said two students started fighting Friday afternoon on the school bus.

"I heard someone screaming in the back, so I looked back. Then I saw random girls jumping another girl, punching her," student Jayden Mondragon said in an interview with area ABC affiliate WSOC.

When the bus arrived at the stop for one of the students, that student's parent actually got on the bus and the situation got worse.

"(The mom) got inside the bus and started protecting her child, and then she hit two kids in the jaw," Mondragon said.

The bus driver quickly drove to the Chester County Sheriff's Office parking lot and started laying on the horn.

Deputies came out and broke up the fight on the bus. Then parents of other students on the bus arrived at the parking lot and another fight broke out between parents.

"I was nervous and concerned, because I was nervous they might come up to the front and start fighting there, too, and that's where I was," student Jacob Hall said.

Parents who saw video of the fight couldn't believe it.

"It's scary. It's really scary. It's crazy what the world is coming to," parent Joy Widener said. "They are supposed to be protected. They are supposed to be safe on that bus. They are supposed to be safe at school."

Chester County deputies confirmed one parent was arrested and charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus. Another parents received a citation for disorderly conduct.

The investigation remains open and more charges could be filed later.