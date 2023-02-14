Chapel-Hill Carrboro City School Board to address bus driver shortage

The district says three routes to seven different schools will not have a driver Tuesday and are asking families to find alternate travel assignments.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel-Hill Carrboro City School Board plans to address its ongoing bus driver shortage. This as several routes are once again impacted this morning.

The district plans to talk about what it can do fix the ongoing problem and some potential changes include raising minimum pay for bus drivers to $20 per hour, altering the bell schedule and changing the transportation to magnet schools.

During tonight's meeting that starts at six, the board will also be presented with the results from a recent survey filled out by thousands of families and employees.