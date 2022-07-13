Viral TikTok video works to help local teachers get supplies

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Teachers are use to the idea of starting their supply lists early in the summer traditionally by shopping at local stores like the Teach Me store in Raleigh and trying to catch the best deals, but a viral social media video is working to help teachers even more.
"The way that the economy is right now, everything's like, ridiculously expensive, and I'm having to like, use deals that I can find right now," said Marianna Rodriguez who is starting her fellowship this year working with students.
According to the National Retail Federation 84% of consumers are expecting to see school supplies prices rise.
For teachers that means more out of pocket purchases for their students.
"I want to have that like potential that is right there in me that I don't have to ask like, Oh, can I borrow your stuff? Or like, I just want to have my own things to carry on into my practice, like years down the line," said Rodriguez.
The TikTok page @TeachersWishlists is going viral with teacher's wish lists from all over the country, including some teachers like Melissa in Wake County.
The account started by another teacher in Pennsylvania, now has more than 10,000 teachers on the list.
The idea is to encourage anyone with a full heart to click on a list and try to help clear out what they need.
"It doesn't have to be somebody that looks at a list and then clears every item and buys everything off of a list. It's, it's by, you know, one $5 pack of markers for the teacher by one $10 book for the teachers," she said.
Melissa is hopeful teachers will get the help they need.
"Teachers are allowed to deduct $250 from their taxes every year for what they spend. But if you polled a lot of teachers, between 500, 1500 and 2000 is what teachers spend a year for their classroom and for their students," she said.
And even if you see some silly items listed she wants you to remember it's for the students.
"Everything that are on these lists is ultimately for the benefit of the students. And so what makes a classroom inviting and comfortable, and a happy place for children to be is the items that are on these teachers list that either somebody else buys for them and provides for them, the reader the clear the list movement, or that the teacher actually funds for themselves," she added.
Today is the last day for Amazon Prime Day! All of those lists you saw are on amazon. click here ( https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/0/d/1SJmmEoTeNz-vE6CTzK3h3gIp8kG82tCFAHtxylV6o_c/htmlview#gid=0) for the list and feel free to share it.
