Cost of back-to-school supplies expected to reach new heights due to inflation

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. -- Families spent more than ever on back-to-school shopping last year and it's expected to reach new heights this year.Last year the National Retail Federation said families to spent more than $840 on school supplies.With inflation increases across the board this year that number is expected to be just as higher or higher.North Carolina teachers spend an average of $526 out of their own pockets for classroom supplies for their students.Parents and teachers are encouraged to seek out school drives as soon as possible.WakeEd Partnership is launching "Back to School with Tools4Schools" on Monday.It's the first of a 5-week supply drive to help local teachers.The program kicks off in Holly Springs at 10:30.