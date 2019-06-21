Science

Astronauts set to begin testing new tools underwater for Moon mission

KEY LARGO, Florida -- Astronauts are set to begin testing new tools that could be used on the Moon.

NASA is planning another manned mission to the Moon.

Astronauts are getting ready by performing tasks underwater in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Key Largo, Florida.

The conditions there mirror zero gravity.

The equipment being tested includes a "Lunar evacuation system assembly."

It enables an astronaut to deploy a structure that acts as a mobile stretcher.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencemoonspace
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New test reveals which cellphone network is fastest
Daycare worker intentionally dropped baby on head, NC deputies say
Thousands without power following severe storms
Beware of stingrays at Myrtle Beach, fire department warns
German firefighters rescue squirrel stuck in manhole cover
2-year-old South Carolina boy dies after finding gun, shooting self
Officer impersonator pulls over real cop
Show More
Sea turtle nest vandalized on Oak Island
Explosions at Philadelphia refinery caught on video
Nash County soldier's remains return from North Korea
U.S. prepped for strikes on Iran before approval was withdrawn
Some worry about wildlife habitat as new shopping district planned for Durham
More TOP STORIES News