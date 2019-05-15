Science

Dogs helping to develop technology for cancer detection

A dog's superior sense of smell is helping to detect cancer at its earliest stages. Researchers take blood plasma from cancer patients and place them into one of eight canisters for the pups to sniff out.

The goal is not for dogs to sniff cancer out in people, but rather to help scientists perfect an electronic nose that will. Executive Director of PennVet Working Dog Center, Dr. Cindy Otto says while it is possible for a pet to sense certain cancers in their owners, a machine is more reliable.

"My dream is that dogs confirm that the electronic nose is working and we get that out. If we can help recognize this cancer early, we will save lives. We just need to get the machines as good as the dogs," Otto said.

Researchers say an electronic nose will be able to essentially do the same thing as a trained dog's snout - sniff for stage one ovarian cancer, a disease that can now only be detected in later stages.

A dog's sense of smell has been estimated to be 10,000 to 100,000 times more sensitive than humans, according to ABC News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencedogstechnologymedical researchu.s. & worldcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News