Test Vitamin C Levels

In this experiment we will be comparing levels of vitamin c in different fruits as well as with a vitamin c solution. *Tincture of iodine is a brownish liquid that becomes colorless when vitamin C is added. How quickly it turns color depends on the amount of vitamin C in the juice. (Warning! -Iodine is poisonous so do not ingest or allow it to come in contact with eyes or skin. More information below).
Try out this experiment yourself using these printable PDF instructions!
What have you found?
Which juice had the most vitamin c? How many drops did it take?
We want to see pictures of your experiment on our Facebook page!
Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
*WARNING:
Tincture of iodine is poisonous and should not be ingested. If iodine gets in eyes, immediately flush with water and call for medical help. Wear gloves. In case of skin contact, wash off with soap and water. Remove any contaminated clothing. If skin reddens or appears damaged, call for medical aid. Do not consume any of the juices and/or fruits connected with this project. Wear safety gloves and eye protection for this experiment.
Related Topics:
scienceBASFsciencescienceclub
scienceBASFsciencescienceclub
Sponsored Content