Search for missing 70-year-old man intensifies in Rocky Mount

Stephen Craig Miller was last seen Saturday. His truck was found Monday in the Tar River.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WTVD) --
A search is intensifying in Rocky Mount for a 70-year-old man who vanished during the weekend.

Stephen Craig Miller was last seen at his home Saturday. A Silver Alert has been issued for him.

Miller is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

On Monday, a fisherman found Miller's Ford Ranger submerged in the Tar River.

Authorities have been searching Battle Park and law enforcement from as far away as Elizabeth City are assisting with the effort.

"We brought in air support. We brought in canine units from multiple jurisdictions, and we also have three swift-water rescue teams in the river," said Rocky Mount Police Cpl. Brad Summerlin. "They are constantly going up and downtown the river, looking for anything possibly would give use some kind of indication that Mr. Miller was in the river."

Tuesday's weather is hindering some efforts.

"With the wind, it limits our air support ... but they're diligently out there looking and hopeful for a great outcome," Summerlin said.

Public access is being blocked off to the boat ramp. There is no timeframe when the search will end.
