Search underway for teen swimmer missing in Eno River Rock Quarry

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rescue crews are searching for a teen who disappeared in the water Tuesday evening at the Eno River Rock Quarry.Authorities told ABC11 that a group of teenagers were in the water when one, an 18-year-old, went missing.The others called for help and several agencies responded to the scene.An ABC11 crew is en route to the park to gather more details.Check back for updates.