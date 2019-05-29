Search underway for teen swimmer missing in Eno River Rock Quarry

The Eno River Rocky Quarry (File photo)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rescue crews are searching for a teen who disappeared in the water Tuesday evening at the Eno River Rock Quarry.

Authorities told ABC11 that a group of teenagers were in the water when one, an 18-year-old, went missing.

The others called for help and several agencies responded to the scene.

An ABC11 crew is en route to the park to gather more details.

Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdrowningwater rescueswimmingteenagersmissing swimmer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 hospitalized after crash closes New Bern Avenue in Raleigh for hours
Pine Knoll Shores swimmer saved by $20 boogie board
Murder suspect told deputy handcuff was too tight, briefly escaped
Teen found shot dead in vehicle at Duke University Hospital
New video shows aftermath of hiker rescue in Maui forest
City of Raleigh to move its garbage collection underground
RDU goes green with electric shuttle buses
Show More
Cumberland Co. fire departments issue 'mandatory manpower' during sweltering heat
Cross-country move leaves Durham woman without items, damaged furniture
Shoplifting suspect found hiding in trunk, drenched in Mountain Dew
Man convicted in killing of NC State student in '75 released on parole
Michael Avenatti pleads not guilty to defrauding Stormy Daniels
More TOP STORIES News