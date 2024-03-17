Selection Sunday: Find out where NC State, UNC and Duke will play in Men's NCAA Tournament

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- There is No doubt that the NC State basketball team did the unimaginable to get into the 2024 men's NCAA March Madness tournament.

The team understood their assignment--win every game in the ACC Tournament, including the championship and you're in the big dance. Saturday night, the Wolfpack beat its Tobacco Road nemeses the Carolina Tar Heels to accomplish the mission and silence the doubters. The Wolfpack won five games in five days to get this W!

"Like I said from the jump, man, why not us?," DJ Horne said.

Even though the Wolfpack needed this win to make it to the big dance this year, NC State made the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and UNC did not. The Tar Heels also declined the invite to play in the NIT.

Get your brackets ready--On Selection Sunday, March 17, NC State, Duke and UNC will find out their first-round opponent and the location of their game. Selection Sunday is the college basketball show that players, coaches and fans wait all season for--to fill out that 68-team bracket!

Check back for bracket updates here and on ABC11.com.

WATCH | NC State Players share thoughts after big win

ABC11's Travon Miles and Kate Rogers recap NC State's win with touching interviews from the players.

The Wolfpack team is hosting a Selection Sunday Watch Party at Sports Social in Cary.

WATCH | NC State Wolfpack fans elated after ACC Tournament win