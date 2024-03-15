ACC Tournament: Pitts looks to test UNC; NC State faces Virginia

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Top-seeded North Carolina remains a heavy favorite to lift the ACC Tournament trophy but to get to that Saturday title game, the Tar Heels must first deal with Pitt.

The No. 4 Tar Heels (26-6) are also hoping to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, a feat made easier by the stunning loss of the other team purportedly vying for a top seed, Tennessee. The fifth-ranked Volunteers were stunned in the SEC quarterfinals by Mississippi State 73-56 on Friday afternoon.

The Panthers (22-10) figure to provide the Tar Heels a tougher test than Florida State did Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Tar Heels looked like a Final Four contender in that one, drubbing the Seminoles 92-67.

BOTTOM LINE: The Tar Heels are 18-3 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina scores 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Panthers are 13-8 in ACC play. Pittsburgh scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game. North Carolina scores 81.9 points, 14.4 more per game than the 67.5 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 7.7 points and four assists for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 20.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.6% in the past 10 games.

For the Panthers, Blake Hinson is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game while averaging 18.9 points. Carlton Carrington is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.1 points in the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

UNC and Pitt tip off at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

NC STATE vs. VIRGINIA

Few outside of its lockerroom expected NC State to be in the semifinals, but after an electrifying run of three wins in three days, that's where the Wolfpack is. Up next is a third game this season against third-seeded Virginia.

The teams split their regular season meetings, each winning at home.

For NC State (20-14) fatigue could be a factor as the team plays its fourth game in four days. The Cavaliers (23-9) haven't quite faced those trials but were extended to overtime on Thursday by Boston College.

BOTTOM LINE: The Cavaliers are 14-7 against ACC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Virginia is the leader in the ACC in team defense, allowing 59.2 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Wolfpack's record in ACC games is 12-11. NC State is seventh in the ACC scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by D.J. Burns averaging 7.8.

Virginia's average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game NC State allows. NC State averages 17.0 more points per game (76.2) than Virginia allows to opponents (59.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.0 points during the past 10 games.

Michael O'Connell is averaging 5.4 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 51.7% during the last 10 games.

NC State and Virginia are scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Wolfpack: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press contributed.