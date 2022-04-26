Weather

Fast-moving, powerful storms move through central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A line of storms raced through central North Carolina, knocking out power in some areas and downing trees.

Much of the central part of the state was in severe thunderstorm warnings.

The area was under a Level 1 threat, which carries the risk of gusty winds and hail.



At Pullen Park in Raleigh, heavy rain and lightning strikes sent families scrambling for home.




The Durham Sheriff's Office said a tree was blocking the road on Doc Nichols Road and cautioned drivers in the area.

As of 4:30 p.m., there were more than 16,000 customers without power across North Carolina, many west of the Triangle.

Most of the showers should move out of the area by 8 p.m.

