Fast-moving, powerful storms move through central NC

When trees are blocking the road like this on the 1100 blk of Doc Nichols Rd leave them be. Stand back until you're positive the power is off. There could also be other hazards like dangerous debris, and "spring poles" or trapped limbs that snap back into place. pic.twitter.com/Zbu6QH2x3d — Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) April 26, 2022

Firefighters and other crews are clearing the trees and other debris from here on Doc Nichols Road to get it back open #abc11 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/OPuJBoHrSF — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 26, 2022

The signs at the exit ramp from 147 on Fayetteville are not happy with this weather 🌧 ☔️ 💨 #abc11 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/xKCYWjCylF — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 26, 2022

Slow moving kinda day here on 70 as we head into Raleigh. Be careful out there folks #abc11 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/AdUESCakub — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 26, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A line of storms raced through central North Carolina, knocking out power in some areas and downing trees.Much of the central part of the state was in severe thunderstorm warnings.The area was under a Level 1 threat, which carries the risk of gusty winds and hail.At Pullen Park in Raleigh, heavy rain and lightning strikes sent families scrambling for home.The Durham Sheriff's Office said a tree was blocking the road on Doc Nichols Road and cautioned drivers in the area.As of 4:30 p.m., there were more than 16,000 customers without power across North Carolina, many west of the Triangle.Most of the showers should move out of the area by 8 p.m.Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest in weather coverage.