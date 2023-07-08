Afternoon storms bring heavy rainfall to Triangle; Level 2 Severe Weather risk tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday brought hot and humid weather with temperatures reaching close to 90 degrees in some areas.

Storms with locally heavy rain and frequent lightning are beginning to move across the Triangle throughout the afternoon. Later this evening the storm threat will decrease.

Another round of storms is expected Sunday with a Level 2 risk for severe weather for the entire viewing area. Good upper-level energy combined with an approaching surface front will enhance the storm's severe potential.

Storms could move in early in the afternoon and continue through early evening. The main threats will be wind and hail, as well as some flash flooding.

There is a small chance of rain going into Monday. The rest of the week will be drier with hot temperatures in the mid-90s.