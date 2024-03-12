2 sexual assaults reported days apart at Fayetteville cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office issued a public safety alert on Monday after two people reported being sexually assaulted at a cemetery.

The first incident happened Wednesday and the most recent one on Sunday.

In both cases, victims told the sheriff's office that they were offered a ride from the School Street and Eastern Boulevard area and then driven to Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery at 2881 Gillespie Street in Fayetteville, where they were sexually assaulted.

The suspect in both cases was described as a man with a light to medium complexion, medium build, very short military-style crew cut, between 5'6 and 5'7, approximately 170-190 pounds, and driving a gray or silver 2015-17 Kia Sorrento or Honda CR-V.

"Always pay attention to who you're getting in the car with," said Sgt. Mickey Locklear with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. "If it's not a friend, family member, somebody like that, call somebody you can trust."

Locklear added that it's also safer to travel in pairs or use ride apps if you need transportation.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Investigation Unit Detective I. Fisk at (910) 677-5495 or Crime stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

