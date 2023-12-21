Man shot multiple times during attempted robbery at Sheetz gas station, Greenville police say

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Greenville police are asking for help identifying three people in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting at a Sheetz gas station.

Police said they may live in Raleigh.

On Dec. 9, the Greenville Police Department responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at the Sheetz at 650 Whitley Drive in Winterville. An investigation found that the incident started inside the store, where three people confronted the victim.

Police said a customer was in line near the cash register when the suspects attempted to rob him. During the robbery, the customer ran out of the store and was shot several times.

He was taken to ECU Health with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspects drove away in a red Dodge Charger with a 30-day tag that expired in February and a gray Volkswagen. Police believe they live in the area of Raleigh or Murfreesboro.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD Detective Elias at (252) 329-4176 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. You can remain anonymous.