Shelf cloud seen in Raleigh ahead of line of storms

ABC11 viewer Charles from Wake Forest submitted these photos through ABC11.com/Share.
The cloud formation almost looks photoshopped, but Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker said it's likely legit. He said it looked like a shelf cloud.
Shelf clouds sometimes form in association with a solid line of storms moving through a region--which is exactly what was happening Monday in central North Carolina.
The clouds themselves are not an indication that the storm system is any stronger or more dangerous than another. However, the storms associated with shelf cloud formation can still bring damaging wind and brief spin-up tornadoes.
This week, more storms are pushing into the area.
