RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As we rapidly approach the one year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic here in North Carolina, the state capital is joining many other localities across the country in memorializing COVID-19 victims.
"COVID has taken so much, and so many dear ones from us," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a statement. "Honoring those whom we have lost to this terrible disease is a way to bring communities together. I am honored to have our city join with others in this show of national unity and support for individuals and families who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Buildings across downtown Raleigh will be illuminated in amber including the shimmer wall, Memorial Auditorium and the Raleigh Municipal Building.
Raleigh residents are also invited to join the national memorial by lighting candles or putting a small light in a window in unity. Places of worship are also asked to ring bells, blow horns or perform traditional ceremonies at an appointed time.
Organizers interested in participating are asked to fill out a form by clicking here.
Raleigh to light buildings amber as part of nationwide effort to memorialize COVID-19 victims
MEMORIAL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News