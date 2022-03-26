RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh police are investigating two separate shooting in Raleigh Saturday that left one person dead.
The first shooting happened at around 2:15 p.m. in the 2800 hundred block of Laodicea Drive.
The second shooting was reported around 15 minutes later on Battle Bridge Road
Authorities say the two incidents are not related.
There is no more information at this time as police continue to investigate.
Raleigh police are investigating 2 separate shootings leaving 1 dead
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News