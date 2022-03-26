Raleigh police are investigating 2 separate shootings leaving 1 dead

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh police are investigating two separate shooting in Raleigh Saturday that left one person dead.The first shooting happened at around 2:15 p.m. in the 2800 hundred block of Laodicea Drive.The second shooting was reported around 15 minutes later on Battle Bridge RoadAuthorities say the two incidents are not related.There is no more information at this time as police continue to investigate.