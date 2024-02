Deputies investigating shooting on NC 751 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 8200 block of NC 751.

Officials have not said if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking story.