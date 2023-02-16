Fayetteville police arrest suspect in deadly December shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police detectives have arrested and charged a suspect with the shooting death of a man back in December.

Anthony Evers Jr., 34, of Fayetteville, was taken into custody Tuesday in the 200 block of Bobbie Street by FPD's Violent Crime Apprehension Team.

Evers was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Markus McKnight, 35, on the night of Dec. 10 along the 300 block of Cude Street.

Evers has also been charged with discharge firearm within enclosure to intice fear and possession of firearm by felon. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under no bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.