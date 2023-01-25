Robeson County law enforcement giving update on quadruple shooting that killed 3

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Samuel Drive just outside Red Springs.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement in Robeson County is expected to give an update on a quadruple shooting that killed three people.

Deputies say when they arrived they found four people who had been shot.

Three of them are dead and the fourth victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Daventis Thompson says his aunt and two of his uncles are the three victims.

"Nobody deserved this. Red springs is hurt right now. You see all of these cars. You don't have to be related here. We're all a family. All raised together and they took someone from one of these generations. Like I can't see my aunt or uncle anymore," he said.

The sheriff's office put 46-year-old Corey Leak of Red Springs into custody. The man accused of the crimes was out on parole for murder, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

We still do not know his connection to the victims.