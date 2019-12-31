Shooting victim found near Fayetteville buffet restaurant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officers found a shooting victim near a restaurant in Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Crime scene tape surrounded a car parked outside Fred Chason's Grandsons Buffet on Ramsey Drive.

Officers on the scene said the person was shot at another location, then drove to the area for help.

The victim was taken to Cape Valley Medical Center. The person's condition is unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.
