Holiday shipping deadlines 2018

First Class Mail: Thursday, Dec. 20

Priority Mail: Thursday, Dec. 20

Priority Mail Express: Saturday, Dec. 22

USPS 3-Day Select: Tuesday, Dec. 18

USPS 2nd Day Air Services: Thursday, Dec. 20

Next Day Air Services: Saturday, Dec. 22

FedEx Home: Monday, Dec. 17

FedEx Express Saver: Wednesday, Dec. 19

FedEx 2-Day Services: Thursday, Dec. 20

FedEx Overnight Services: Friday, Dec. 21

Christmas will be here before you know it, and if you still need to send out holiday packages, the deadlines are fast approaching.Here are the dates to keep in mind:The United States Postal Service said it is expected to deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.For more information about carrier-specific holiday shipping information visit the USPS UPS , and FedEx websites.