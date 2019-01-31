SHOPPING

JCPenney to close store at Cary Towne Center

JCPenney closing Cary Towne Center store.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
JCPenney announced it is closing its store at Cary Towne Center.

The Texas-based retailer said the decision is the result of an ongoing review of its store portfolio.

"It's never easy taking actions that directly impact our valued associates and customers. However we feel this is a necessary business decision," said JCPenney spokesperson Carter English.

The remaining inventory at that store will be sold during the next several months.

The store's final day is expected to be May 3.

It's yet another setback for the struggling mall.

Last May, IKEA announced it was no longer planning to open a store at Cary Towne Center.
