Man who shot self while in Fayetteville police officers custody dies: Police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving a man who was in the custody of Fayetteville police.

On Monday, October 2, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call on Cliffdale Road where they found a man walking across the parking lot of Cliffdale Plaza and detained him as part of the investigation.

As they searched him, he was discovered with a gun. That man was identified as 29-year-old Lawrence Artis, a convicted felon, which makes it illegal for him to have a gun.

During the arrest, and while he was in handcuffs behind his back, Artis reached for a second firearm hidden in his pants pocket and shot himself, according to police.

Artis was life-flighted to a hospital and was listed in critical condition at the time.

Tuesday, October 10, the Fayetteville Department confirmed in a news release that Artis had died at the hospital.

The officers involved have been identified as Justin DeHaan, Trent Folk, and Ryan Hirschi. The three are on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation, as is standard procedure.

The Fayetteville Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting an investigation.

