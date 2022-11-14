Last chance for public to weigh in on Shotspotter technology in Durham

Monday is the public’s last chance to weigh in on possible new gun technology in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday is the public's last chance to weigh in on possible new gun technology in Durham.

Shotspotter is a controversial new tool that some see it as a way to make communities safer because the sensors would detect gunshots in real-time.

Critics say it is technology that raises privacy concerns.

Once the sensors go off officers can then be alerted and deployed to a scene more quickly than if they wait for a 911 call.

Back in September, Durham City Council approved a one-year contract for the program.

All but two council members voted yes for the contract expected to cost more than $197,000.

Durham is the sixth city in the state to get the technology.

The program has already been delayed once when it begins it will cover east and southeast Durham.

The last public meeting will be Monday night at 6 at the Edison Johnson Recreation Center.