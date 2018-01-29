Silver Alert issued after man's truck found in Tar River

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old man after his Ford pickup truck was found in the Tar River on Monday.

Rocky Mount police responded to a suspicious call at the main boat ramp located at Battle Park Drive around 7:45 a.m. Upon arrival, authorities found a 2003 burgundy Ford Ranger pickup truck submerged in the river.

Rocky Mount fire crews removed the vehicle from the river and found that it was unoccupied.

After further investigation, it has been determined that the truck belongs to 70-year-old Stephen Craig Miller who was last seen at his home on January 27.

Miller has been described as white male, 5 feet, 11 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. He does have cognitive impairments, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the RMPD at (252) 972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.
