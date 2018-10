EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters respond to high rise fire at Glenwood Towers in Raleigh

Six people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a high-rise apartment on Glenwood Avenue Friday afternoon.The fire was reported on the 9th floor of Glenwood Towers around 1:10 p.m -- an apartment building in the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue near the Raleigh Beer Garden.More than 100 people had to be evacuated.The fire was reported under control at 1:45 p.m.This is a developing story, check back for details.