Slain 20-year-old Raleigh student had recently married her alleged killer

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 20-year-old Raleigh student who was found dead in her apartment this week had recently married the man accused of killing her, court records show.
Records from the Wake County Register of Deeds show that a marriage license was obtained for Erick Gael Hernandez-Mendez and Christina Matos on Feb. 12 and the two were married on March 29.
Matos was last seen alive at her apartment last Friday, April 2, after going out with friends.
Her body was found inside her apartment at Signature 1505 on Hillsborough Street near NC State after a 911 caller requested a wellness check.
Raleigh police officers discovered Matos' body inside her locked bedroom, hours after her mother and brother had gone to check on her. Her mother had a key to get inside the apartment but couldn't open Matos' locked bedroom door.
Matos' mother and father said it was her first apartment. She shared it with roommates while she worked and took radiology courses at Wake Technical Community College.
Hernandez-Mendez, 20, was charged with murder in the case.
Her family said he was one of her roommates.
"This is the roommate. He lived in the apartment," said Norma Matos. "Why?! Why?! When you live with your roommate, it's your friend! You live with your friend. Study with your friend! Speak with your friend! Why?! Why?!"
"When you know the people and (he) is (a) friend, it's very hard," said Matos' mother, Yolanda Matos. "It's very painful. This is tough for me and my family, because what happened? Why did a human do something like that? No respect, no remorse, no love. So, it's tough."
Police have not said how Matos was killed or why.
Hernandez-Mendez is being held in the Wake Detention Center with no bond. The judge informed him that he faces the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted on the charge of first-degree murder.
