Small Rocky Mount plane crashes near South Carolina airport

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane from Rocky Mount crashed near a South Carolina airport Sunday night.An FAA spokesperson said a Cessna 310 crashed one mile north of the Charleston Executive Airport in South Carolina at 7 p.m.According to a news release, the pilot was attempting to land in Charleston when the accident occurred.The aircraft departed from Rocky Mount Airport in Wilson County and was heading to Zephyrhills Municipal Airport in Florida.As of Saturday night, authorities have not revealed the status or identity of the pilot.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the cause of the accident.