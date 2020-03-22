Small Rocky Mount plane crashes near South Carolina airport

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane from Rocky Mount crashed near a South Carolina airport Sunday night.

An FAA spokesperson said a Cessna 310 crashed one mile north of the Charleston Executive Airport in South Carolina at 7 p.m.

According to a news release, the pilot was attempting to land in Charleston when the accident occurred.

The aircraft departed from Rocky Mount Airport in Wilson County and was heading to Zephyrhills Municipal Airport in Florida.

As of Saturday night, authorities have not revealed the status or identity of the pilot.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the cause of the accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountwilson countysouth carolinafaawilson county newsinvestigationplane crash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake Co. sees largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases
Raleigh neighborhood takes to their porches for Saturday night social hour
Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NC nurse volunteering in Italy amid COVID-19 sends warning
What you should know if you have asthma during COVID-19 outbreak
Here's how shelter in place can slow coronavirus spread
Show More
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Apex Farm promotes social distancing ahead of strawberry picking season
Congress continues talks on proposed $1200 per person relief plan
5-year-old girl gets her own birthday parade
More TOP STORIES News