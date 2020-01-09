3 infant deaths at McDougald Terrace not carbon monoxide-related, medical examiner's office finds

Preliminary and confirmatory testing were negative for carbon monoxide in all three cases, the OCME said.
OCME pathologists have shared these results with the family or next of kin for each of the infants.
"Our deepest sympathies are extended to these families and OCME will continue to work to determine the cause of death. The NCDHHS Division of Public Health will continue to work with Durham County and others to provide technical assistance to local officials as they continue their investigation," the agency said in a statement.
On Wednesday, documents and email exchanges that ABC11 acquired showed that carbon monoxide wasn't the only issue plaguing McDougald Terrace, which is operated by the Durham Housing Authority.
As of Tuesday morning, 225 hotel rooms are being occupied by McDougald residents who have been evacuated from the housing units.
