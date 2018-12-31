SOCIETY

ABC11 staff reflects on most memorable stories of 2018

ABC11 staff shares their most memorable stories from 2018.

As 2018 comes to a close, some of the ABC11 team is sharing their most memorable stories of the year.

Read them below:
'We know it's dangerous': ABC11 shows you the flight into Florence's eye with the USAF Hurricane Hunters
10-year-old cancer survivor inspires thousands through his violin
Thousands take part in March for Our Lives rally
All of our Hurricane Florence coverage can be found here.
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
