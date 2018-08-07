EDUCATION

WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming

EMBED </>More Videos

These parents urged Wake Schools to reconsider the nursing policy change.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
These families seated front row center at the Wake County school board meeting Tuesday all have children with some extraordinary special needs: kids that require nurses with them at school every day.

But here's the thing - these families already have and trust these nurses. So what's the problem? WCPSS is telling them they need to pick new ones.

"I urge you to reevaluate the decision," Lizzie Bain told the board during her time at the podium. Bain's 5-year-old son Eli was born with a rare genetic disorder that doctors still can't diagnose.

One by one, these parents pleaded with the board to undo a decision that limits the nursing agencies allowed to contract with the school system to two companies.



For these families, where medical consistency is critical, it means choosing a nurse that they don't know and nurses that don't know their children.

"We want to keep the nurses that know our kids," said Deborrah Murray, whose 10-year old daughter Aiden suffers from a rare skin disease. "They know by looking at our kids that something's wrong with them. They know what to do if they see that."

Aiden was flanked by four other Wake County children - all facing different and significant health challenges: 10-year old Morgan Clark battles severe cerebral palsy; 4-year old Porter Richardson needed a heart transplant not long after he was born; and 7-year old Grayson Ketchie has multiple diagnoses.

But all of them, these parents say, were making progress in the classroom. They fear this nursing change could stop the progress in its tracks.

"I've spoken with a family whose son is already missed 50 days of school due to the inability of the two agencies to staff the case," Lizzie Bain said.

Morgan's mother, Nakima Clark, said, "Now I'm forced to isolate her from her peers because I can't choose who provides her health care during the day."

Three weeks until the start of the traditional school year and some of these families are still waiting to hear from the two school system-sanctioned nursing agencies to map out care plans for their kids.

"We're talking about 40 children out of 160,000," said Grayson's mother, Dianne Ketchie. "If they could just focus on educating them and let us worry about their health care, I would feel better."

WCPSS's assistant superintendent of special education services wasn't available Tuesday night. We hope to make contact Wednesday for more answers to these families' concerns.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationwake county schoolsspecial needs childrenRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
4 ways to ease your kid back into a school routine
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
NC school districts suing state officials for $750 million
More Education
Top Stories
Exclusive: Family of murder victim speaks after parole of killer announced
Uncertainty lingers for Spring Lake residents, now 90 days without running water
Wilson Police investigate after 16-year-old dies from gunshot wound
Off-duty trooper rescues woman from rip current off NC coast
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane from Charlotte to NY
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
4 NC pitmasters compete on Food Network show
Show More
Drivers eager for improvements to dangerous Raleigh intersection
National Night Out brings community together, focuses on crime prevention
Family stakes future on Brier Creek sports facility
Judge declines quick ruling on amendments restraining order
Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation
More News