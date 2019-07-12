Society

American Idol winner Maddie Poppe performs at ABC11 Raleigh studio

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Friday, Season 16 American Idol winner Maddie Poppe performed at the ABC11 Eyewitness News center in Raleigh, North Carolina.





Poppe played "Made You Miss," a song on her newest album.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighmusicmusic newsamerican idol
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook
18-year-old shot and killed, woman wounded in Rocky Mount shooting
Sand swallows car as Tropical Storm Barry approaches
ABC11 360: Why Medicaid Expansion is pushing lawmakers to their corners
Georgia man dies in Dominican Republic; 11th American to die there since June 2018
Raleigh man accused of selling illegal drugs on social media
ECU joins NC State, UNC in approving alcohol sales at sporting events
Show More
Fayetteville Police ID pedestrian killed on Cliffdale road
UNC system names interim chancellor for Fayetteville State
3-year-old surprised with new playset after finishing cancer treatment
Teen accused of abusing, killing 1-year-old daughter
Flooding causes road collapse, evacuation of Smithfield shelter
More TOP STORIES News