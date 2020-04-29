Society

Atlantic Beach to lift some restrictions, open public beach access this week

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's Atlantic Beach will start lifting some restrictions on Thursday.

The town announced on Tuesday its plan for reopening.

According to the plan, on April 30, public beach access will open and the ban on travel from outside Carteret County to the beach for recreation will be lifted. Limited public parking will be available on New Bern Avenue and Henderson Blvd. and on the street at The Circle.

The Circle Streets will open to traffic. Public parking lots at The Circle will remain closed. Public bathrooms will also be closed.

The ban on short-term hotel rentals will remain in place until May 8 but previously-booked rentals between April 30 and May 8 will be allowed.

On May 15, all public parking lots will open and lifeguard service will start back up.

Restrooms will also open at that point.

The town park, mini-golf and splash pad will remain closed until May 22.

Restaurants and bars are still closed per Gov. Roy Cooper's Stay-at-Home order.
