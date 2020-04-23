North Carolina Stay-at-Home order extended until May 8, Gov. Roy Cooper announces

Cooper's initial order, which went into effect March 30, was set to expire on April 29. The new order will expire on May 8.
"After a thorough analysis, it's clear that we're flattening the curve, but our state is not ready to lift our restrictions yet," Cooper said. "We need time to slow the spread of the virus before we can start easing those restrictions."
He said the extension includes continued closure of dine-in restaurants, bars and close-contact businesses like hair and nail salons, movie theaters and others mentioned in his executive order.
Cooper said his plans to reopen the state will echo the White House's recommendations with a three-phase process. During each phase, officials will be monitoring the number of positive cases and any noticeable spike in cases, the percentage of positive tests and the number of overall hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
"I will not risk the health of our people or our hospitals and easing these restrictions now would do that," Cooper said.
Here are the phases Gov. Cooper discussed:
PHASE 1
- Stay-at-Home order remains in place, people can leave home for commercial activity
- Those retailers and services will need to implement social distancing, cleaning and other protocols
- Gatherings limited to no more than 10 people
- Parks can open subject to gathering limits
- Face coverings recommended in public
- Restrictions remain in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settings
- Encourage continued teleworking
PHASE 2
- Life Stay-at-Home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home
- Allow limited opening of restaurants, bar and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocol (reduced capacity)
- Allow gathering at houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity
- Increase in number of people allowed at gatherings
- Face coverings recommended in public
- Open public playgrounds
- Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregate living settings
PHASE 3
- Lessen restrictions for vulnerable populations with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing
- Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worship and entertainment venues
- Further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings
- Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregate living settings
Cooper noted that if things get worse in North Carolina, there's always a possibility that the state would have to revert back to a previous phase.
He also said he would announce plans for public schools on Friday.
Last week, Gov. Cooper said before reopening the state, the Coronavirus Task Force would need to significantly increase testing capacity, improve their ability to trace close contacts of infected individuals and see a downward trend in number of cases and number of tests.
"We understand that stay at home that we can't stay at home forever, and this is not something that is sustainable long term," Cooper said in a news conference Tuesday. "But what we have to do is ease back into it to make sure that this virus does not spike, which it very easily could do."
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said the state is working hard to increase its output of COVID-19 tests. While the state had only tested 3,090 people on April 15, 5,849 people were tested on April 22.
