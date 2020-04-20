Wrightsville Beach to reopen with restrictions on Monday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. -- Wrightsville Beach will reopen at noon on Monday but there will be some restrictions.
This comes after Surf City beach opened over the weekend. Atlantic Beach also lifted some restrictions.
On Monday, with the exception of East Salisbury Street, all Wrightsville Beach access points and beaches will be opened for exercise purposes, including walking, jogging, swimming, and surfing and water sports.
People on the beach must practice strict social distancing guidelines and no exercise group can have more than 10 people.
Sunbathing, sitting, fishing, games and all other activities are not permitted. Dogs are also not allowed on the beach.
All beach equipment including towels, blankets, chairs, tents, coolers, and umbrellas will not be allowed. Public restrooms will also remain closed.
All town-owned parking lots will remain closed to the general public.
