Some North Carolina public beaches begin to reopen

You're one step closer to a beach trip -- but don't pack your bags yet.
Some North Carolina beaches are lifting a few of the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Crews began removing barriers at all 36 Surf City public beach access points Friday. The beaches will be open Saturday.
However, public parking and restrooms at the public beach access points will remain closed as directed by the statewide Stay-at-Home order.
Anyone using the public beach access is encouraged to continue practicing social distance and proper health safety.
The Town of Surf City said short-term rentals at the beaches will remain suspended through May 15.
Starting Friday, Atlantic Beach is also lifting some restrictions.
The beach has been opened to Atlantic Beach residents, property owners, and residents of Carteret County.
But access to tourists is still restricted and public parking lots and bathrooms remain closed.
Gatherings of 10 or more are still off-limits and there are no lifeguards at the beach.
Travel restrictions in North Carolina are having an unintended consequence: seashells.
Beaches along the Outer Banks are seeing thousands of seashells wash ashore. Experts say the number of seashells arriving is not unusual, but without spring breakers there to pick them up and take them home, the shells are piling up.
In Virginia, emergency management officials say lifeguard patrols at Virginia Beach will likely be limited at beaches through Memorial Day weekend and through the month of May. Beaches there remain open for fishing and exercise.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
