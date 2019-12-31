Society

City of Raleigh prepares for New Year's Eve celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Street is beginning to brighten up as crews begin to put up rides for its 29th annual New Year's Eve celebration.

For those who can't stay up late, there will be an early acorn drop at 7 p.m., while the larger acorn drop with a firework display will happen at midnight.

Tickets to the festival are $15.



The following roads will be closed for the festival set up from 9 a.m. Dec. 20 until 12 p.m. on Jan.1, 2020:
  • Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Martin Street
  • Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street


    • The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m.on Dec. 31 until 6 a.m. New Year's day:

  • Fayetteville Street between Martin Street and Davie Street
  • Davie Street and Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street


    • During the fireworks display between 11:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020:
  • Lenoir Street and South Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
