City of Raleigh prepares for New Year's Eve celebration

The Ferris wheel is on its way up! Tomorrow is the last day of the year and the decade. Downtown Raleigh will be full of thousands of people ready to ring in the new year! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Py64bHoyy3 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) December 31, 2019

Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Martin Street

Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street

Fayetteville Street between Martin Street and Davie Street

Davie Street and Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street

Lenoir Street and South Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Street is beginning to brighten up as crews begin to put up rides for its 29th annual New Year's Eve celebration.For those who can't stay up late, there will be an early acorn drop at 7 p.m., while the larger acorn drop with a firework display will happen at midnight.Tickets to the festival are $15.The following roads will be closed for the festival set up from 9 a.m. Dec. 20 until 12 p.m. on Jan.1, 2020:The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m.on Dec. 31 until 6 a.m. New Year's day:During the fireworks display between 11:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020: