Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Keyla Reece has stage 4 breast cancer and her future is uncertain.
What is certain is that because of the generosity of ABC11 viewers, she and her husband Scott will be able to renew their wedding vows with everything they need.
"This was all a dream. It really brightened my day. It brightened Scott's day, my boys friends and family," said Reece. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. You did something for me that I wouldn't have been able to do for myself."
Strangers have called and posted on Facebook to extend a helping hand to the family with hopes of offering them a wedding to remember. The wedding date is set for Feb. 8, 2020.
The venue and decorations are set in stone. The community stepped up to provide all the wedding essentials from flowers to cake. One boutique owner offered to provide Reece with a dress.
Another stranger offered up a timeshare for the honeymoon.
"The reservation is already paid for. The date is set. After the wedding, we're going to the beach," said Reece.
Reece sat on her couch wearing a shirt with the words, "I am healed."
She told ABC11 it symbolizes her strength as she continues to battle breast cancer.
"Whenever I see Keyla Courage, it reminds me to continue living my life every day," said Reece.
