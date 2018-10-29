SOCIETY

Couple in viral Yosemite proposal photo found, photographer says

Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 20, 2018.

A Michigan photographer who captured a magical moment in Yosemite said Saturday that he found the mystery couple he'd been searching for.

Matthew Dippel posted to his Facebook on Oct. 17 that he was looking for a couple after he'd captured their proposal when he took a photo of Taft Point the day before.

He said he'd started taking pictures when the proposal unfolded before his eyes.

After posting the image, the search for the couple went viral, with his post receiving more than 20,000 shares.

On Saturday, he posted an update that he'd found the happy couple, Charlie Bear and his fiance Melissa. Dippel learned he'd captured the couple's second proposal, which he said was "the more special and official one in Charlie's words."

"I wish I was able to meet you in person and hug you. I'm glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you, thanks for being so awesome, and maybe one day we will finally meet in person," he said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyyosemitewedding proposalphotographysocial mediafacebookviralsearchCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite
SOCIETY
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
Boston artist paints mural with help from Wake County students
Haunted History: Ghosts of the Eno River
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
More Society
Top Stories
No survivors expected from Indonesia plane crash, officials say
18-year-old shot in head at Halloween Party in Orange Co.
Deer-related car crashes decreased in 2018, study finds
Scarecast: The forecast for trick-or-treating in the Triangle
11 years later, Stacy Peterson's family still left with questions
The Candyman: Remembering a real-life Halloween horror story
IBM to acquire Raleigh-based Red Hat for $34 billion
Woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family
Show More
Video: Camel lunges at handler during ride at South Carolina fair
Rae Carruth's son attends Panthers game, days after father released from prison
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Red Sox win 4th World Series title in 15 years
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
More News